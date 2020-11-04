The Kwara state House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s Investment Promotion Agency Bill 2020

The bill which seeks sanity on investment process in the state, is an executive bill sent to the House by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for consideration.

The motion for the presentation of the adhoc committee’s report on the bill and passage was moved by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji and seconded by Aliyu Jimoh.

The bill was passed after the House received and adopted the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the bill chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Raphael Adetiba during Wednesday’s plenary.

Adetiba while presenting the report, recommended the passage of the bill in view of its significance to investment process in the state.

He said all invited stakeholders at the Public Hearing on the bill supported the establishment of the agency.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to read the bill for the third time and final passage.

Danladi also directed the Clerk to forward a clean copy of the bill to the governor for assent. (NAN)