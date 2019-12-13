LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi have promised the newly inaugurated cabinet members of the Kwara State Government of harmonious working relationship by the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, while urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them, by giving in their best to the service of the people of Kwara State in their respective designations.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by his spokesman, Ibrahim Sheriff and made available to the press, in Ilorin, the State capital.

“I congratulate the Commissioners and Special Advisers to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on their inauguration and it is my hope and prayer that, at the end, you all will be worthy of being ultimately congratulated by all and sundry”, Danladi said.

“It is a common knowledge that the challenges before us are daunting and we must be ready to work in congruence and extra hard to meet the huge expectations of our people, for obvious reasons of our inglorious past”.

The lawmaker added that “it is on this note that I charge you all to justify the confidence reposed in you by the government and people of Kwara state in your various designation, we expect you to do only things that are right before your conscience and in the interest of the good people of Kwara state”.

Danladi therefore reiterate the commitment of 9th Assembly to ensuring due diligence, effectiveness and efficiency in their various ministries through holistic oversight, in the interest of respective constituents.

I assure you all of the willingness of the 9th Assembly under my leadership, to support all your efforts geared towards moving Kwara forward, I enjoin you all to see the 9th Assembly as partners in progress.

Recall, that the Kwara state House of Assembly approved the appointment of seven (7) Special Advisers on 7th of August, 2019, following a request for approval of same from the Governor on 5th of August, 2019.

The State Assembly equally screened, and later approved the sixteen commissioner nominees by the Governor on 31st October, 2019.