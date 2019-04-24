The Kwara House of Assembly has passed a bill to restrain the incoming government from dissolving the existing 16 local government councils of the state before the expiration of their three-year tenure.

The bill, which was an amendment, was sponsored by Mr. Kamal Fagbemi (PDP-Okeogun) and passed after members expressed satisfaction with all clauses contained in the document.

The motion for Third Reading and passage of the bill was moved by the Majority Leader, Mr. Hassan Oyeleke.

Before passage of the bill, the lawmakers, in their contributions, described as unconstitutional, the dissolution of democratically-elected councils.

Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk of the House, Hajiya Halimat Kperogi, to prepare a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent. Okedare said the third tier of government is strategic to accelerated socio-economic transformation at the grassroots.

The last local government elections were held in the state on November 17, 2017 where all the 16 councils and the All Progressives Congress won all the seats.

Council members are expected to spend three years in office. They, however, defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before the 2019 general election.