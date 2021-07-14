From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara House of Assembly has suspended its only People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member, Jimoh-Raheem Agboola, over alleged contempt and abuse of privilege.

The Speaker, Yakubu Damladi, announced the suspension after the House adopted a motion during the plenary session.

The motion was moved by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Mogaji (APC, Ilorin Central) and enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary session.

Olawoyin-Magaji, while leading the debate on the motion, described the Assembly as an institution and not an individual, adding that as such it must be respected.

He accused the suspended member of making ‘undesirable comment’ which could lead to chaos about the House, alleging that Agboola disrespected the House in a trending post on social media and therefore, urged the speaker to investigate the matter.

Other lawmakers who corroborated with the House leader, in their submissions, accused Agboola of making derogatory remarks against the House on social media.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, while announcing the suspension of the member, assured the House of adequate investigation on the matter and directed the House Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary to conduct an investigation on the matter and report its finding to the House as soon as possible.

He also directed Agboola to stop attending the House plenary, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In a swift reaction, Agboola, who is representing Ilorin South, in an interview in the Assembly, while speaking with newsmen, described his suspension as unconstitutional and illegal.

‘The suspension cannot stand the test of time, the rule of the House does not permit that and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not permit that.

‘l am entitled to my opinion about our government,’ the lawmaker said.

He maintained that all his utterances on the state government activities were statements of fact.

It would be recalled that Agboola was only inaugurated in February 2021, following a court judgement that ordered an APC member to vacate the seat.

