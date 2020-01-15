Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has banned preaching in public schools. in the state.

The administration in an announcement yesterday, signed by Hajia Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, Official for Education and Human Capital Development, restricted lecturing in every single government funded school hereafter.

The ministry coordinated that supplications ought to be said quietly on the morning assembly crosswise over government funded schools in the state.

The announcement read: “It has gone to the notification of the Kwara State Government that some strict associations have been going to government funded schools in the state to lecture during the morning Assembly.

“The ministry needs to state it completely that no strict association is allowed to go to government funded schools for lecturing or take part in any strict exercises during morning assembly.

“The ministry in this manner coordinates that petitions ought to be said quietly on the morning Assembly crosswise over government funded schools in the state.’’ the statement stated.