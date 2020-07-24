The Kwara Basketball Association has expressed shock at the death of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) referee, Razaq Okedeyi.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Joseph Adeyemo, said in a statement on Friday in Ilorin that the federation and the basketball family in Kwara were taken aback by the death.

” The incident that occurred on Thursday was shocking to all of us.

“We are very shell-shocked by his sudden death, It’s quite upsetting.

” Razaq was a young chap who always showed an unequivocal devotion to refereeing.

“We condole with everyone touched by our brother’s death and our sympathies go to his family.

” It is a sad Thursday for the refereeing fraternity and Nigerian basketball; may his soul rest in peace,’’ he said.

Okedeyi was a member of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council and the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Referees Council as well as the founder and Head Coach of Flygerian Basketball Academy. (NAN)