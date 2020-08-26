Paul Orude Bauchi and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Bala Mohammed of Kwara and Bauchi, respectively, yesterday, inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee (CPAC) to herald the commencement of the initiative in the states

Inaugurating the committee in Ilorin, AbdulRazak restated his commitment to making Kwara uninhabitable for criminal elements.

He added, however, that its success would depend on everyone offering their support for all efforts to combat crimes.

“I believe that community policing is an idea that is long due as our country tackles varying security challenges. It focuses more on using intelligence and constant interactions with the community folks to prevent crimes. However, what this means is that the success of this idea lies in everybody seeing security as our collective business,” AbdulRazaq said at the inauguration of the committee in Ilorin, the state capital.

The committee majorly comprises Head of the State Traditional Council (Chairman); the police commissioner (Co-chairman); heads of the various security agencies in the states; heads of Police Community Relations Committee; representatives of each senatorial district; and a representative each of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

On his part, Mohammed inaugurated a 21-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) to improve security in all communities of the state.

He said the move to re-strategise the security architecture using community policing initiative was in tandem with the proposal of the IGP.

Mohammed said the community policing model will give every resident a strong sense of participation in governance and strengthen the social contract between the government and citizens.

He reassured his administration’s commitment to support all security agencies in their activities by providing equipment and resources.

The committee has the Emir Bauchi Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu as chairman while the state commissioner of Police Lawan Tanko Jimeta as co- chairman.

Others are one representative each from the Nigerian Council of Islamic Affairs, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, state chairman, Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), and one representative each from the three senatorial districts in the state as well as head of state military and paramilitary.