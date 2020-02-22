The Kwara team on Friday beat their Bauchi state counterparts 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano to win the 37th edition of the Ramat Under-16 boys football tournament.

In the final match of the competition organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), the Kwara team scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

‎The third-place match was won by the Rivers team which also defeated their Kogi counterparts 1-0.

Meanwhile, in the final of the 200 metres race organised on the sidelines of the annual tournament, Josiah Joel from Kaduna state won in a time of 22.40 seconds.

The 4 x100m relay race was won by Kano State in a time of 46.40 secs, while Kaduna state came in second at 46.52 secs and Ekiti third in 46.90 secs.

The 100m race was won by Abubakar Alhassan of Kano State in 11.00 secs.‎

Speaking during the tournament’s closing ceremony, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said the state would continue to support YSFON in its efforts.

He said the state was particularly impressed with the efforts to immortalise the late Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed, who was assassinated on Feb. 13, 1976 in Lagos.

Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, Ganduje said anything done to immortalise the late former Nigerian leader and hero would be welcomed.

Gawuna, who is also the National President of YSFON, later commended Gov. Ganduje and YSFON for their efforts at discovering and nurturing local talents for Kano and Nigeria as a whole.

“Let me reiterate the state government’s commitment to supporting activities that will make youths self-reliant.’’

‎Gawuna then thanked the government and people of the state for their continued support for YSFON programmes over the years.

‎He also commended the teams which participated in the competition for their discipline throughout the duration of the tournament.(NAN)