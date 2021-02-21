From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Examination for applicants for vacancies at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to will begin on Monday February 22 and end on Thursday February 25, a Kwara begins qualifying exams for SUBEB/TESCOM jobs Monday said.

“Applicants eligible for the examination have been notified of the time and venue of the computer based test (CBT). The examination will hold in 16 JAMB accredited centres across four towns in the state. The towns are Ilorin, Malete, Offa, and Lafiagi,” Yakub Ali-Agan, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, said in a statement.

The statement said the examination begins at 9 a.m. daily, although applicants are advised to arrive at the venue at least one hour before their own session.

“All applicants are to come to the examination centre with their face masks. The examination hall is organised to comply with COVID-19 safety protocol. Applicants will get their examination results on the same day. Those shortlisted for interview will be duly notified after the cut off for each category (SUBEB/TESCOM) has been determined,” it added.