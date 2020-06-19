Kwara Government will commence repairs of the Agba Dam Bridge on Friday, June 19.

The Special Assistant, New Media to Kwara Governor, Yinka Fafoluyi made this known on his twitter page.

”AbdulRazaq led Kwara government will today, commence repair of Agba Dam Bridge.

”The state government have been reconstructing several collapsed bridges in the state with the most recent being the history Egwa Bridge in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area.

”Several bridges in the state are already mapped out for repair/reconstruction by the state government under the supervision of the Commissioner for Works, Rotimi Iliasu,’’ Fafoluyi said.

This followed agitation by residents after a bridge at Oko Erin collapsed during a heavy downpour on June 14 and killed three people. (NAN)