Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, have held a meeting with French Minister for Agriculture, Didier Guillaume in Paris, the French capital.

AbdulRazaq and Ortom who led the Nigerian delegation to the meeting, were joined by Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Modupe Irele.

On her part, Guillaume led the team from the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The bilateral meeting centred on how the Nigerian states can attract investments and tap from technical know-how of the French in agro-processing technologies, among other areas of collaboration.

Benue and Kwara, both in the North Central, are adjudged among Nigeria’s brightest spots for large scale farming.

Kwara is planning heavy investments in agriculture, particularly sugarcane value chain and agro processing, with AbdulRazaq working hard to strengthen basic infrastructure and open up the state to attract investments.

to the state’s agricultural belt.