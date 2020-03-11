The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to deploy a total of 451 personnel to Patigi for the bye-election into the vacant seat in the state House of Assembly scheduled for March 14.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, made this known at a media briefing in his office in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Patigi constituency seat became vacant following the death of Hon Saidu Rufai (APC) in December 2019.

Attahiru-Madami said that the figure was made up of one returning officer, 10 supervisory presiding officers, 10 collation officers and 10 registration area centre technicians, with the remaining 421 being presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.

He said that the commission had received both sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the bye-election, adding that the sensitive ones were ballot papers and result sheets.

The REC added that the sensitive materials had been deposited at the CBN to be transported to Patigi on Thursday after inspection, in the presence of representatives of political parties, security agencies and journalists.

He further said a total of 52,233 voters were registered in Patigi local government, out of whom 51,476 permanent voter cards (PVCs) were received.

Attahiru-Madami added that 41,695 PVCs were collected, leaving 7, 781 uncollected PVCs at CBN.

He said that the bye-election would take place in10 wards, 59 polling units and 46 polling points across Patigi local government area.

NAN reports that six political parties would take part in the bye-election.

They are the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), People Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), African Action Congress (AAC) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM). (NAN)