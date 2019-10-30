Layiwola Olanrewaj, Ilorin

Women Affairs and Social Development Minister, Pauline Tallen, has described the Kwara State’s gender-friendly cabinet as “a dream come true in fulfilment of the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian women overtime.”

She spoke the House of Assembly, yesterday, begam screening of the state’s commissioner-nominees. Those who appeared were Ayinla Jawondo Salman (Asa); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Moro); Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Kaiama); Afolabi Oshatimehin Adenike Harriet (Ifelodun); Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu (Ilorin South); and Dr Raji Razaq (Ekiti).

In a letter to the Governor, Pauline said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has proven to be the most gender-friendly leader so far and called on other governors to emulate him.

“I write to congratulate Your Excellency on this outstanding gesture extended to Nigerian women to address the low participation of women in the political landscape in Nigeria through Your Excellency’s appointment of nine women out of the 16 commissioner-nominees in Kwara State. This is by far the highest amongst states that have put in place their cabinet,” Tallen said in the congratulatory letter AbdulRazaq.

“Consequently, I write to inform Your Excellency that Nigerian women through my Ministry will confer on you the ‘He-for-She’ Award of Excellence.

She said the award would be conferred on the governor at the National Council on Women Affairs meeting in Ondo State tomorrow. It would be attended by commissioners for Women Affairs across Nigeria.