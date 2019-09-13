Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said the state has the potential to meet the sugar needs of the country.

Speaking during a visit to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Lagos, AbdulRazaq said his administration is adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy to attract investments intuit he state.

He said the state was endowed with the fertile land and the right weather that favours sugar plantations.

The governor said efforts were being made to put in place basic infrastructure that would attract investors.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who conducted AbdulRazaq round the refinery said the company was interested in establishing a large-scale sugar production plant in Kwara State.

He said the company had already acquired over 16,000 hectares out of the 50,000 hectares of land it needs for the sugar production plant in Patigi Local Government Area of the state. AbdulRazaq, in his response promised that the state government would work with the Dangote Group to make the investments a reality.

Meanwhile, he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five persons over alleged cases of internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin.

Uwujaren said the suspects are: Stephen Odanye, Abolarin Kayode, Babatunde Muhammad, Adepoju Tomiwa and Akinbamidele Femi.

He said that the suspects were arrested at different locations within Ilorin metropolis following intelligence reports gathered by the Commission.

“It was discovered that the suspects used their phones and laptop computers to communicate with their victims who are majorly foreigners,” Uwujaren said.