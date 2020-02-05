The Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) says it will establish Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Academy.

The KWACCIMA President, Dr Adeoye Raji, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin at the close of a two-day Women Dialogue Session.

According to Raji, NACCIMA academy will train women and youths in business development management, skill acquisition and proficiency in international languages.

He said that the academy would be established in partnership with NACCIMA and the state government.

Raji explained that most women and youths in business community were only recognised in trade, commerce and rent-letting investment rather than going into production.

“Majority of women and youths are known in the area of trade and commerce and rent-letting investment rather than going into production.

“Women and youths have to push beyond these limits; they need to explore other vital areas of the economy. That is what can make the state economy grow faster,” he said.

The KWACCIMA boss said that they needed to explore other vital areas to stimulate the economy and enable it grow faster.

He said that women and the youth would also require latest methodology in business and the benefits accruable from the government, regulatory bodies and financial institutions.

“They must catch on with newer methodology in business and derivable benefits from the government, regulatory bodies and financial institutions,’’ Raji said.

He also identified SME funding and other credit facilities as available facilities that could launch participants into manufacturing and become industrialists.

“There are initiatives and schemes such as the SME funding, credit facilities that can be accessed to launch them into manufacturing and become industrialists.

“Gone are the days when Kwara is being described as a civil service state because economic activities and spending use to be at peak at month-end when salaries get paid.

“We have outgrown that status quo. The state is fast becoming the industrial hub of the North Central region,’’ the KWACCIMA president said.

He called on the government to drive industrialisation and investment provision in the state instead of dependence on tax for governance.

Ms Saratu Aliyu, the NACCIMA National President, said the inclusion of women in the chambers movement was in line with the new narrative of gender mainstreaming to national development.

Aliyu described the initiative as a reflection of commitment to the growth and quest for gender equality and economic empowerment of women in accordance with the global trend. (NAN)