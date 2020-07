LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin.

The Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alh. Adisa Logun is dead.

Logun according to an highly placed family source gave up the ghost in an undisclosed Health facility in Ilorin, where he was admitted yesterday evening.

The late Aminu adisa logun was appointed the Chief of Staff of kwara State Governor in 2019, few weeks after swearing-in of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Details later!