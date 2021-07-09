From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A cleric, Venerable Julius Abejide, has said that craze for materialism and primitive accumulation of wealth is leading the country to the precipice: “The penchant to outwit the other person and selfishness has preoccupied the minds of vast majority of Nigerians.”

He was delivering a sermon in Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area, Kwara State, at the funeral service for Deaconess Felicia Ajibola Fadipe. He said: “Nigeria is in this mess because we have all become exploiters. What are we building as a nation?

“If any of us is asked today to give answer to his inadequacy he or she cannot give. Rather we live our lives to impress others instead of honouring God.

“God is not asking you as a leader to conquer the world. He is asking us to be honest and trustworthy with our time and resources. Both leader and the led are to use their time and resources for the betterment of humanity.”

The clergyman added that God would judge everyone according to his or her deeds in the hereafter.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, had earlier tasked the church and other religious organisations to always pray for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges. He attributed the country’s myriad of challenges to negative mind-set of Nigerians towards their fatherland:

“The church has a role to play in getting the country out of the current quagmire. I challenge all men of God to pray for our nation. There is nothing prayer cannot do. The only way we can have peace, progress and tranquillity is for all of us to review our mind set. With this Nigeria will become a better place for all.”

Speaking on the side line of the service, first son of the deceased, Dr Olugbenga Fadipe, extolled the virtues of his mother: “She was to us a disciplinarian who did not tolerate nonsense.

“She imbibed kindness and generosity in us her children. That is why she was highly respected in the community. I am going to miss her prayers and counselling at all times.

Dignitaries at the burial ceremony apart from the deputy governor included chairman of the local government, Mr. Tunde Fadipe; member, House of Representatives, Isin/Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Abdulraheem Ajuloopin; former senator, Kwara South, Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi and top traditional rulers from Isin and environs.

