The Kwara State Government has commended Sterling Bank Plc for partnering it to actualise the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme (KSHIS), which had been moribund since its inauguration three years ago.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State stated this in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday at the official re-launch of the scheme. He said the resuscitation of the scheme represents a direct response by the state government to ensure that Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was achieved in the state by 2030, which is access to good health and well-being. He said the scheme will start as a test-run with at least 10,000 indigent citizens from across the 16 local government areas of the state. The governor noted that the health insurance scheme would boost life expectancy of the people, promote good health and ultimately strengthen the economy, saying the scheme has the potential to prevent a sudden fall into poverty among indigent people as a result of any unforeseen health crisis. Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, Executive Director, Institutional Banking, Sterling Bank, said the bank decided to partner with Kwara State Government as part of its commitment to the development of the health sector, which is one of its focus areas.