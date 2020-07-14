Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Aisha Ahman Pategi, paid a visit on Tuesday to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a bid to sue for improved power generation for Kwara State.

Pategi, speaking with the Managing Director of TCN, Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, reiterated the commitment of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in providing electricity to every nook and cranny of the state which will bring about the transformation of the state into an economic and commercial hub.

The commissioner, in her statement, described electricity as vital for the economic transformation of any community.

‘Electricity is vital for the growth of big businesses and SMEs, which the Kwara State Governor is giving a chance to thrive well in the state,’ she stated.

She further advocated for the expansion and upgrade of transmission facilities in the state for efficient and effective wheeling of generated electricity.

The commissioner urged the agency to fast-track the completion of 2x60MVA 132/33kV substation at Shonga with 2x132KV line bays extension at Ganmo which is still at 18 per cent completion and the 2x60MVA 132/33KV substation at Egbe and 2x132KV line bays extension at Omu-Aran which is at 85 per cent completion.

In his response, Engr Abdulaziz promised more collaborations with the Government of Kwara State under the leadership of Governor Abdulrazaq, especially at this time when the state is gradually getting back on the map of advanced states in Nigeria.