Agbeyangi community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday for his approval of the construction of the 24km Agbeyangi-Yaru Road.

The community gave the commendation in a statement signed jointly by the National President and General Secretary, Agbeyangi Community Development Association, Alhaji Shuaib Oba and Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed, respectively.

According to the community, the approval has further confirmed the governor’s genuine love for residents of rural areas and the desire to halt the pervasive rural-urban drift in the state.

The community rejoiced that the Abdulrazaq-led administration thought it wise to construct the road which would help to improve economic activities of more than 30 communities along the route.

The road would easily connect Ifelodun Local Government Area headquarters with communities like Share and Igbaja-Oroago axis, thus bringing a big relief to commuters in the areas, the community noted.

The community expressed its support of Gov. AbdulRazaq’s administration for its efforts at bringing unprecedented development to Kwara.

The statement also lauded the contributions of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari at ensuring the development of Agbeyangi Community in particular and the state in general. (NAN)