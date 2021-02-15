From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

People of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara state, under the aegis of Oro Descendants Union (ODU), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in Okerimi-Oro to relocate from the community.

In a statement, titled “We reject unlawful occupation of land in our community by Bororo/Fulani” signed by the national president and national publicity secretary of the union, Alhaji Uthman Tunji Balogun and Mr. Kayode Adeyipo , respectively, the people, who are kinsmen of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the herdsmen allegedly evicted from Oyo State, had occupied a farmland in Okerimi-Oro community.

“The site where the Bororo/Fulani herdsmen are occupying now is part of Koshoni-Ola Farmland in Okerimi Oro. Everyone became scared, nervous and agitated demanding that they should be sent away from our locality because of their reported, evidence-based nefarious activities, which included kidnapping, maiming of innocent citizens, robberies and destruction of farm land. And to our knowledge, it is not the company that invited them.”

They alleged that some traditional rulers in nearby communities had connived with the herdsmen and signed an agreement to have them settled in Okerimi-Oro land without the consent of the people. They said the signed document was with the Aala of Ilala community and Baale of Buari community, the signatures of nine leaders of Bororo/Fulani, Seriki Fulani in Ajase-Ipo and Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Irepodun Local Government Area.

“The peace pact was witnessed by zonal heads of security agencies including Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). “Everything was without our knowledge; we are not party to it and we can’t be a party to any of such arrangements. Our people are vehemently against it, they had long kicked against it. Now, the pertinent questions to ask are what right do the two community leaders have to bring Bororo/Fulani herdsmen to sojourn on Okerimi-Oro land? Why can’t they settle them on their own land? Is Kosoni-Ola Farm in Buari or Ilala?”

“Their act is disheartening and disgusting. It must be noted, we are not in enmity with anyone. But we have noted conspiracy against our people in this matter, hence we can’t tolerate such ignoble misdemeanour on our people’s ancestral land. Enough of the affront! We now implore Buari and Ilala to come and relocate Bororo/Fulani to their own land, which must be far away from