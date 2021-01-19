From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has directed the gladiators behind the crisis rocking the Kwara State chapter to return to the Northcentral zone for reconciliation.

The major stakeholders behind the crisis that were at each other’s throat last week, had stormed the national secretariat of the party on Monday for a reconciliation meeting with their supporters that grounded activities at the party to a halt.

In attendance at the meeting that ended in a deadlock after several hours include the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and his faction while the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak led the delegation comprising the elders of the party in the state.

Although the key actors failed to speak to newsmen after the meeting chaired by the Secretary APC Caretaker Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, on behalf of the Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party had referred the gladiactors to the North Central zone headed by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sanni Bello.

Speaking to newsmen after the brief meeting, the Niger governor promised that the zonal stakeholders will be very fair to the warring factions, warning that the interest of the party will however be considered first.

Asked the outcome of the meeting, he said: “We looked at the issue surrounding APC in kwara state and we had brief submission from some of the stakeholders and it was involved that the matter should be taken back to the zone for the zone to look at the issues surrounding the problems.

“I will report back to the National Caretaker Committee. So, I hope that by next week we should be able to resolve the matter at the zonal level and once that is done we can put our recommendation to the National caretaker committee for further action. So, it was a very short brief meeting that lasted maybe 30 minutes, but I think we are achieved a lot.

“I can also say that the causes of this conflict is mostly due to communication gap which I hope we were able to resolve. However, whatever decision we will take we will make sure that there is no bias and whatever decision we will take, we will make sure that it is in the interest of our great party the APC. We have no intention to favour any person but to look critically at the situation and to advise the National Caretaker Committee on the necessary steps to take,” he noted.

Responding to what led to removal of the chairman Kwara state APC Caretaker Committee, the Niger governor said: “Like I said, there was a communication gap and I think that communication gap lead to the action then and that is what we are trying to look and to resolve it and to agree amicably on what we think is good for the party in kwara state. So, I think communication gap really played played a role.

Asked if the aggrieved faction will abide the their decosion at the end of the exercise, he said: “Well, for me, we will try our best to see that we work out a way that will be acceptable to both parties if possible. But then, whatever decision we take we will look at the party first sometimes you have to take some steps to protect the party on some issues as a result of a conflict and sometimes it is difficult to have a resolution that is acceptable to all.

“Once you do it in the spirit of fairness without any bias and you are sure you took the right decision, there is nothing to worry about our primary interest is to ensure the survival and strength of the party in Kwara state without having to look at anyone or anyone’s face.

“We hope that we are able to find a solution that is acceptable to all and we on our part at the zonal level we will try our best to accommodate everyone. So, whatever it is you will see that there will be some fairness and justice,” he promised.