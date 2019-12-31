Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi has advised Nigeria international, Taiwo Awoniyi not to join bad gangs for his career to last in football.

Alabi stated this on Monday, when Awoniyi and his crew visited the Deputy Governor in his office.

Taiwo Awoniyi who currently plays for Bundesliga side FC Mainz is being owned by Liverpool after signing for the club since 2015.

But work permit issues have not allowed the Kwara born striker to play for the Premier League giants.

‘’I want to advise you as a father not to drink, Club, womanize and you must avoid joining bad gangs.

“We are proud of you in Kwara and we will support you to make sure that your football career keeps shining,” the Deputy Governor explained.

Alabi called on Awoniyi to make discipline his watchword to excel in his career pledging that the government would encourage youth to realise their potential.

While responding, Taiwo Awoniyi thanked the Deputy Governor for his fatherly advise and also promised to abide by it.

He expressed appreciation to the Government for returning Kwara United to the Premier league.

Awoniyi pledged to always give back to the society.

The 22-year-old player then presented his club jersey to the Deputy Governor who then promised to come and watch one of his game this season in Germany.