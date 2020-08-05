Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi, and his wife, Abieyuwa, have tested positive for COVID-19.

They underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up an eight-person panel of inquiry to investigate the federal allocations accruing to the 16 local government areas of the state as well as their share of the internally generated revenue from May 29, 2019 to date.