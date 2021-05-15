Ijomu–Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State witnessed a huge gathering of prominent leaders, monarchs, elders and other Nigerians on Thursday.

They were in the Igbomina town to honour one of their own and former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State and Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom, Oloye Raheem Adedoyin, who hosted the Fidau Prayer to mark the eighth day of the demise of his mother, Princess Awawu Ajibike Adedoyin.

The late Madam Adedoyin transited on Friday, May 7, 2021 and was buried at Ijomu-Oro on the same day in accordance with Islamic practices.

At yesterday’s event were the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi; the Deputy Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Raphael Adetiba; Former Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Moshood Mustapha; Chairman, LUBCON, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim and All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart, Senator Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi.

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba AbdulRafiu Ajiboye Oyelaran1 led other monarchs and traditional chiefs to the well attended occasion.

Other high profile personalities in attendance at the eight days Fidau prayer, which took place at the market square of Ijomu-Oro, included Mallam Saliu Mustapha; Hon. Saliu Mustapha; Chief Wole Oke; Hon Yinka Aluko, SA to Kwara State Governor on Special Duties; Alhaji Tajudeen Adigun; member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Felix Omotayo Awodiji; representatives of Kwara APC, Lagos State branch and members of Omo Ibile Igbomina led by its National President, Engr. Timothy Adebayo