Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has urged the people of the state to support the government in its determination to improve the condition of the citizenry.

Alabi made the call yesterday in Ilorin, while receiving the report of the committee set up to look into the crisis that rocked Bishop Smith Memorial College, Ilorin.

There was tension in the school based on religious leaning on July 10 , resulting in the shutting down of the school.

The deputy governor, however, implored the people not to allow religion or any divisive tendency to divide them, calling on the people to see themselves as one united family.

He charged the people to pray for the government in its determination to fix the state and make it a force to be reckoned with in the country.

Alabi pledged that the report would be studied and necessary steps taken to forestall crisis in whatever form.

He also thanked members of the committee for their commitment and a job well done.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Oniye, had expressed gratitude to the government and members of the committee for their support, adding that the crisis started with the last administration.

He urged the government to urgently look into the report and do the needful.