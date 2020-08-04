layi olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Government, yesterday, gave out 65,000 face masks for distribution across schools ahead of tomorrow’s resumption of students preparing for the secondary school certificate examinations.

The face masks are to be distributed to senior secondary class three (exit) students as part the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in Kwara State.

“This is just the beginning as they will get more and more of our support. “This is the first phase as we are also giving out sanitisers while the ministry of education, working with the committee and stakeholders in the sector, has been mandated to ensure that safety rules are adhered to,” Kayode Alabi, deputy governor and chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital,yesterday.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Bisola Ahmed, said government was making every effort to adhere strictly to the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education for the safety of our students.

“Our SS3 students will resume this week, precisely on Wednesday. The face masks are now being distributed through the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS). This is the first phase of what will be provided to schools,” she said.

She assured Kwarans that the face masks will get to the affected students across the state.

ANCOPSS President in Kwara State Toyin Abdullahi commended the government for the proactive steps, saying they would transmit the materials as directed by the government.