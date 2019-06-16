From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin.

A group under the auspices of Kwara South Consultative Forum has advised the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, to ensure fair power distribution among the three senatorial districts in the state.

The socio cultural organization, which comprises of elders and indigenes of Kwara South Senatorial District also asked the governor to appoint the most senior Deputy Vice Chancellor in Kwara State University (KWASU) as acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the group of elder statesmen, led by Sir Joseph Aderibigbe, first Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Kwara State and Engineer Peter Daramola appealed to all indigenes of the three senatorial districts of the state to live together in peace and allow fairness to rule their mindset with fear of God.

The group, which alleged that there was marginalization of appointment against the Kwara South Senatorial District, said that Kwara Central Senatorial District had been in power at the expense of other two senatorial districts.

“The Kwara Central Senatorial District should recognise that every district like every man, has a right to be treated as a district equal in opportunity to be enjoyed and treated fairly justly and equitably.

“Specifically, when two vacancies of the Chancellor and pro Chancellor existed, the two positions were replaced by persons from Kwara Central which the IEDPU represents.”