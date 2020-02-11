The Kwara State Football Association (FA) has began the registration of clubs for the 2020 State FA Cup competition, Secretary of the association, Kashim Agaka, said in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said all football clubs based in the state had been encouraged to start registration on time.

“Early registration will lead to early preparation, which in turn leads to good outing for the clubs.’’

Agaka disclosed that the chairman of the FA board, Idris Musa, has directed the payment of N50,000 as registration fees for the men’s version of the FA Cup competition.

“Meanwhile, N35,000 will be paid for registration in the women’s competition,” he said.

The secretary added that teams were expected to get in touch with the FA Secretariat for the registration, which had started with immediate effect.

“The registration will, however, end by March 5,” he said.(NAN)