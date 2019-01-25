Chairmanship aspirants for the forthcoming Kwara State Football Association (Kwara FA) elections will on Sunday, speak to football stakeholders on their aspirations and programmes, if eventually elected into the top football seat in the state.

The elections will hold on Thursday February 14th, 2019.

The forum, initiated by Sportspro International, a leading sports promotion outfit based in Ilorin, and tagged ‘Expression of Interest Forum’ will hold at the Conference Room of the Kwara State Sports Council, beginning from 11.00am.

The four aspirants who have already picked forms to contest for the Chairmanship of Kwara FA are the Chairman of Ilorin East Football Council, Alhaji Sulaiman Toyin Olokoba, Chairman of Patigi Football Council, Engr. Idris Jibril Etsu, former member of the defunct Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Board, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Adebayo Owolabi Agbaji Wopa and the National Coordinator of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, Hon. Idris Abdullahi Musa (Thuraya).

The four candidates will take turn to address the stakeholders on their programmes, if elected Chairman, and also answer questions from the stakeholders.

Expected to grace the occasion are the leaderships of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Nigeria Football Referees Association, National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF), Chairmen and representatives of League Clubs in the state, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria and other critical football stakeholders.

The stakeholders will also use the occasion to set targets and agenda for the in-coming Chairman of Kwara FA.