By Joe Apu

Kwara Falcons last night secured a place as Nigeria’s representatives in the Final Round of the Basketball African League courtesy of their emergence as champions of the Nigeria Basketball Federation organized Final 8 play-off held in Lagos.

The Falcons defeated the Nigeria Customs 78-53 in a one sided game that saw the Ilorin side giving their best to earn the N1m prize money, a glittering trophy and of course a ticket to BAL.

A proud Baba Jibril, who coached the Falcons to victory, said he is elated to have led the team to victory over a hard fighting Nigeria Customs team.

“This victory is special to us especially given the fact that we just won the Sam Oguche/Bullet Championship last weekend and winning the NBBF Final 8.

Former Nigeria champions Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club failed to reach the final of the NBBF Final 8 as they were beaten 64-59 by Nigeria Customs on Friday in Lagos.

Mustapha Oyebanji led the KingsMen with 24 points, 3 of 9 from behind the arc and shot 7/8 from the free throw line in 26 minutes.

Duro Olatoye scored all his 9 points from the 3-point line while Buchi Nwaiwu and Johnson Anaiye combined for 14 points.

Following their 64-59 point loss to Customs in the semi final, Hoopers will not be at the next edition of the Basketball Africa League.

The KingsMen who represented Nigeria at the inaugural edition of the competition didn’t do well in the third quarter as a late fight back mounted in the fourth was not enough to see them go past a defiant Customs side coached by Ayo Bakare.