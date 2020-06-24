Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commended the Federal Government for donating state of the art fire fighting equipment to the state.

Governor Abdulrazaq’s commendation was delivered by Deputy Governor Mr Kayode Alabi on Tuesday at the commissioning of a fire truck deployed to the Fire Service Training School in Ilorin, the state capital.

He explained that the gesture would strengthen the state government’s preparedness to combat fire disasters and secure lives and property in record time.

The governor noted that his administration had improved the level of preparedness and response to fire outbreaks by procuring two modern rapid intervention fire trucks and one firefighting truck.

Governor Abdulrazaq commended the commitment of state fire personnel in the handling of 118 fire calls and called on Kwarans to cooperate with the Fire Service for better service.

Speaking earlier, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Liman, represented by Assistant Controller General Callistus Agu, explained that the fire truck is deployed to serve dual functions of firefighting and training of firefighters in the North-Central region of Nigeria.

Dr Liman remarked that firefighting is everybody’s business, necessitating the need for synergy between the federal and state governments to contain the menace of fire disasters.

The Controller General also solicited for improved training and welfare of state firefighters as practised in other states.