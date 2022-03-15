From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Young Progressives Party, YPP, says that Kwara is the first state to conduct its ward and local government party Congresses on Tuesday, according to the National Secretary of the party, Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, a former deputy speaker, Adamawa House of Assembly, who was at party’s State Secretariat in GRA, Ilorin, where the Ilorin South Local Government party Congress was held.

The Congress, aside producing a new set of local government party executives, played hosts to national and state officers of YPP, an Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, observer and a fresh bigwig defector in the person of Alhaja Ramat Oba-Jara, reputed to be an erstwhile staunch supporter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and an associate of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

At the end of the Congress, new leaders of the party at local government emerged by consensus arrangement as stipulated by the new electoral law recently signed by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Some of the new party leaders at the local government level are Isiaka Salman as Chairman, Ibrahim Muritala as his deputy, Abduazeez Ahmad as Secretary, Mohammed Ahmad as Financial secretary while Toyin Jaguman emerged as the woman leader of YPP at the Ilorin South Local Government level.

Explaining the details of the Congresses, Bamaiyi said that Kwara chapter of the YPP is the first to hold it’s congresses in all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

“It is so because Kwara is the most prepared to do so.

“Others will soon follow; maybe in the month of April and May you will see more congresses in the states.

“Kwara state is more prepared than others and they have indicated their interest to do their Congress long before now.

“In fact they indicated their interest since last year,” he said.

He further added that congresses are holding simultaneously in all 16 local government areas of the state.

“The one you just witnessed at the state party Secretariat is for Ilorin South.

“Other local governments are also holding theirs.

“So we have people who are moving around and giving us feedback on what is happening there.

“INEC is also present at all these localities, we have received reports of other congresses who have concluded even long before this one.

“The report also shows that there were large turnout and peaceful conduct of the election,” he added.

Speaking about her presence at the Congress, Alhaja Rahmat Oba-Jara, said she and her followers are tired of PDP and its leader, Saraki.

“Our coming to YPP potends a lot of things because we are tired of it all.

“We are tired of being a slave for a very long time, we are tired of being controlled by a single man who is so arrogant and believes he is everything.

” We want our people to live a new life. We are leaders of today and not tomorrow.

“I Alhaji Ramat Abdukadri Oba-Jara wants to bring out that shining hope in me from Ilorin South.

” I want the world to know that I can do better too.

“If you have things to do in PDP, they will kill your morale in the name of Saraki,” she said.

She was also full of eulogy for Mallam Yakubu Gobir, believed to be nursing gubernatorial ambition under the party.

According to Oba-Jara, Gobir is a man of the people.

“He is the type of man we should line up behind because he cares about people, he is here to bring us out from slavery,” said.

Alhaja Rahmat Oba-Jara is believed to be nursing ambition to be in the House of Reps under the YPP banner.