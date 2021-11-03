From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State government will on November 11 flag off the construction of the Osi-Obbo road, a strategic border motorway connecting Kwara to Ekiti State, ending years of public agony along that corridor, according to a cabinet briefing on Tuesday evening.

Addressing reporters at a press briefing in Ilorin, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu said the flag-off of the construction work on the 11.1km road will proceed as planned, barring any unforeseen hitches.

She said the cabinet also approved the award of a contract to execute the KwaraLearn programme which seeks to tackle absenteeism, boost school enrolment, upgrade children in public schools to digital learning, and improve education outcomes.

The cabinet news briefing was attended by Commissioners for Enterprise Hajia Fatima Arinola Lawal; Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi (Finance); Olaitan Bosede Buraimah (Communication); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Works); and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Communications Alhaji Bashiru Adigun.

Modibbo-Kawu said the cabinet has also approved for the state government — like every other states in the country — to key into the federal government’s N18bn bridge Finance to underwrite old loans inherited from the former administration as well as execute some infrastructural projects in the state.

Modibo-Kawu said the bridge Finance is the initiative of the Federal Government to cushion the effects of loan repayment on the states, including the facilities the former administration received in September and December 2015.

