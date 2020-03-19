The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ilorin, said it returned N17,800 and other items recovered from a crash victim to the relatives.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the amount and other items were recovered as properties of the victim.

Owoade said that the victim died in the auto crash, which occurred on March 10 when a fuel tanker fell along Ilorin-Ogbomosho route.

He said that the cash was handed to Mr Yusuf Suleiman, a Department of Petroleun Resources (DPR) representative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot.

“The FRSC today returned the sum of N17,800 to one Mr Yusuf Suleiman, the colleague of the crash victim.

“This is to show the transparency of the FRSC not only in Kwara, but in the country at large,” the sector commander said.

Owoade condoled with the deceased family, adding that the public should continue to have faith in the corps as regard securing and handling of crash victims’ properties.

He advised motorists to be careful while driving, reminding them that life has no duplicate.

He equally advised motorists to be law abiding, obey traffic rules, regulations and exercise extreme caution while using the road.

The FRSC sector boss urged the public to avoid indiscriminate parking, overloading of vehicles and refrain from all kinds of attitudes that could undermine their safety on the highway. (NAN)