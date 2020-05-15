Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries to head various ministries, departments, and agencies of the government — barely two weeks after a crop of eight new PS were unveiled.

The appointments are with immediate effect while the Office of the Head of Service and Civil Service Commission are to ensure seamless transition, according to a statement Thursday by the chief press secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

The new PS are Shehu Boni Ahmed (Establishment); Olorukooba Isiaka Yinka (Works); Iyabo Banire (Sports); Musa Jubril; Sabiyatu Kikelomo Grillo (Cabinet, political and Special services); Okanlawon Musa (Water Resources); Jolayemi John Olugbenga (Service Welfare); Abraham Kola Ojo (Environment); Halimot Aduke Eletu (Enterprise); Rabiat Abdulrahman (Communication); and Yusuf Bolakale (Special Duties).