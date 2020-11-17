OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara yesterday received $5m (N1.9bn) from the Federal Government for fulfilling the State Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) new disbursement-linked indicator related to budget reviews that prioritise COVID-19 economic recovery.

The state won the SFTAS grant for also publishing an approved amended 2020 COVID-19 responsive budget by July 31, 2020, thereby meeting verification protocols for the programme, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Finance and Planning Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi.

“The four requirements in the amended budgets are revision of gross statutory allocation projections, compared to the original budget; reduction in non-priority overheads and capital expenditures, compared to the original budget; allocation of expenditures to COVID-19 response programmes for relief, restructuring and recovery (with total COVID-19 response expenditures representing at least 10 percent of the total amended budget expenditures).