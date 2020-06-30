Coach Ibrahim Alarape has been appointed as the 16th Director of Sports, Kwara State Sports Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he replaces the out-going Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, who is officially bowing out of service on Wednesday (July 1).

NAN also reports that Coach Alarape, according to the appointment, will serve in acting capacity as from Monday, June 29.

Until his appointment, Alarape was the Head of Coaching, Training and Research, at the state Sports Council.

He was former Head of School Sports and Local Government Affairs, and was appointed as Acting Head of Coaching, Training and Research in 2017, and was substantiated late last year.

For the past three years, he had been acting as the Director of Sports whenever the out-going director was out of town.

The state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mrs Joana Kolo, presented the letter of appointment to Coach Alarape in her office on Tuesday.

Alarape, a former athlete like his predecessor, represented the state in various squash tournaments as a player, before graduating to become a coach in the sport.

He was Head of the state’s squash team for many years, winning laurels in both national and international competitions. (NAN)