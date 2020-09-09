(Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus, NAN)

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of AbdulRahman Babatunde as the new Secretary of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

This is contained in a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Babatunde was prior to his appointment a Director in the Kwara State Civil Service.