From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq alongside with business tycoon/philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote will on Wednesday flag-off the disbursement of N10,000 each to 16,000 rural women in Kwara as micro grant payments.

The non-refundable grants is part of the efforts of the businessman to alleviate poverty among rural women through the Alhaji Aliko Dangote Foundation.

According to a statement made available to the press by the Kwara State coordinator for the grants, Mr Kayode Oyin Zubair, ‘Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will on Wednesday receive businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote in the state to flag-off the disbursement of micro grants to 16,000 rural women in the state.’

Kayode, who is also a Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Community Development, disclosed that the flag-off ceremony will take place in Bode-Saadu, headquarters of Moro Local Government Area.

‘Governor AbdulRazaq will be joined by other top government functionaries at the flag-off ceremony. The disbursement is scheduled to run concurrently in two local government areas daily, starting from Wednesday, 31st of March, 2021.’

‘We implore beneficiaries to check notice boards at the local government secretariats in all the sixteen local government areas of the state for further clarification,’ the statement read.