Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has set up White Paper Committees on the reports of the visitation panels to the Kwara State University (KWASU) and the Kwara State Social Assessment Vulnerability Indicator Committee (KW-SAVI).

While the KWASU Visitation Panel had former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, as chairman, a former chief judge of the state, Justice Raliat Elelu-Habeeb (rtd) led the KW-SAVI panel.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the White Paper Committee on KWASU comprised Professor Adedayo Yusuf AbdulKareem, former deputy vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin (chairman); Dr David Oguntunde, Director at the State Ministry of Tertiary Institutions (secretary); Mr. Titus Ashaolu, a senior advocate (member); and Jemilah Suleiman, a lecturer at the Abubakar Tafawa University, (member).

“The governor has also appointed AbdulRaheem Ibrahim, a professor of Public Health and Environmental Sanitation, as chairman of KW-SAVI; Mr Kiyo Ibrahim, a director at the Kwara State Ministry of Environment as the secretary; and Mrs Christiana Titi Amudipe, a primary health consultant and retired health practitioner as a member,” the statement added.