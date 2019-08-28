Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the appointment of US-based renowned professor of neurosurgery and neurosciences Wale Sulaiman as Special Adviser on Health Matters.

“As part of his clear-eyed efforts to revamp every sector of the state, Governor AbdulRazaq is glad to bring Professor Sulaiman on board as a leading member of his team. He is confident that the famous Professor will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the delivery of affordable, innovative and qualitative healthcare to the people of Kwara,” according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The appointment is based on the excellent report of his vast experience in health matters both locally and internationally, and dedication to the noble ideals of this administration.”

The statement said Prof. Sulaiman, until his appointment, was the CEO and chairman of a healthcare development company RNZ Global Ltd.

He is an expert in transformational changes in the design, delivery, access, safety and quality of healthcare utilising modern technology.