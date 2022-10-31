From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate construction of perimeter fencing around the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor made this disclosure at the weekend during the state security council meeting in Government House Ilorin.

The Governor said the perimeter fencing is to strengthen security in the axis, while various security agencies are also deployed in the area.

The security council meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters Brig-Gen. Saliu Tunde Bello (rtd); Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; and all the security chiefs in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, and state security service.

The security commanders unanimously said Kwara remains relatively safe, compared to its neighbours, saying isolated incidents of illegal mining activities, cultism, flooding and its aftermaths, drug abuse, and opportunistic abductions are being tackled head-on.

They called on citizens to be alert and to volunteer actionable intelligence to security agencies to prevent crimes, and urged political parties to play by the rules and avoid violence of any kind.

The council, among other issues, also extensively discussed the security challenges around Gaa Osibi-Alagbado and Oko Olowo area (Ilorin), Edu, Patigi, and Kaiama, with the Army saying they are now deployed in parts of Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi to check any threats, while the police and NSCDC are working hard to check the activities of land grabbers and other criminals around Oko Olowo and other areas.

The council also advised the state to carefully profile and register all okada riders in the state, especially in Offa Oyun axis, following new influx from other states.

The security commanders also said joint operations and intelligence sharing are being done to prevent criminals fleeing Northwest from hibernating in Kwara State.