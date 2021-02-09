From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condemned the alleged violent attacks on some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Edu local government area of the state, calling on security agencies to go all out against anyone involved in violence of any kind.

The Governor also described as unfortunate and politics taken too far the claim that his aides currently on different assignments in Ilorin, the state capital, are the ones physically behind the unfortunate incidents in Gbugbu area of Edu local government.

“The administration has zero tolerance for violence. The development in Edu is unacceptable. Anyone found to have perpetrated the violence should be arrested and prosecuted.

The Governor sympathises with those who had their properties damaged or sustained any form of injury. This is totally unacceptable,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Having said this, it is important to caution against fake news because of its consequences for societal peace and harmony. Those who are bent on tarnishing the image of the Governor went to town to say that the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission Alhaji Bello Abubakar Taoheed and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation Bar. Aliyu Al-Hassan (physically) led the hoodlums who attacked some chieftains of the party. This is a wicked lie because the two officers are in their various offices in Ilorin. How can somebody in Ilorin lead attacks in Gbugbu, a town hundreds of kilometres away from Ilorin? We urge people to be responsible and desist from spreading fake news in the interest of all.

“As the registration/revalidation exercise commenced , the Governor urges every stakeholder to eschew violence. The government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone who inflicts violence on another person. He urges all the stakeholders to bury their differences and register peacefully.”

Ends