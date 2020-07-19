LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with former Governor Cornelius Adebayo over the death of his daughter Diekolola Osa-Avielele (nee Adebayo).

“The Governor shares in the pain and quiet moment of the former Governor and his family over the loss of his darling daughter. On behalf of his family, government and people of Kwara State, the Governor commiserates with the Adebayos and urges them to take solace in the Good Lord at this time and always,” according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor prays the Almighty to grant Diekola eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”