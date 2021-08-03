From LAYI OLANREWju,Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman of Kwara state has commiserated with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the demise of his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

“I send my sincere condolences to my brother His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun and his family over the death of their patriarch and statesman Baba Emmanuel Abiodun,” according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“My family, the people and government of Kwara State join compatriots from across the world to register our condolences. I urge the family to take solace in the shining legacies of Pa Abiodun and the excellent memories he left behind for the family and his community. I pray the Amighty God to repose his soul and comfort the family.”