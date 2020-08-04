Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on his 60th birthday anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congratulatory message was sent on behalf of the governor by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Tuesday.

AbdulRazaq described the BUA boss as a distinguished Nigerian businessman with a track record of investments in human capital and community development.

“On behalf of his family, the people and government of Kwara State, His Excellency, the Governor sends his warm greetings to the business leader and philanthropist Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu on the occasion of his birthday.

“While assuring him of conducive business environment, the governor commends Alhaji Rabiu for his huge investments in Kwara State,” Ajakaye said.

The CPS added that the governor also acknowledged the head of the BUA conglomerate as the highest singular donor to the state’s campaign against COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Rabiu donated N100 million and three ambulances to fight COVID-19 in the state.

“The governor prays the Almighty Allah to continue to bless Alhaji Rabiu and his family and all his business concerns.

“He prays Almighty God to grant him more fruitful years and good health,” Ajakaye added. (NAN)