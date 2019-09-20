Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to order contractors handling the channelisation of the Asa River back to site, as the drainage was poorly executed.

The governor lamented the shoddy job done by the contractors, saying they had failed to ensure the prevention of flooding and attendant loss of human lives and properties around Asa River.

AbdulRazaq spoke during an assessment of the project at Mubo community in Ilorin, where Wednesday’s downpour claimed the life of a woman, identified as Adeyemi Lateefah.

Lateefah is believed to have been heading to Maraba Motor Park when she slipped into the drainage and was drowned.

AbdulRazaq commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring that a search team had been dispatched to look for the her corpse, and that steps would be taken to ward off such incident in the future.

Said AbdulRazaq: “This channelisation was long awarded. They didn’t execute it properly. We have written to the Federral Government that they should come. What they did is too narrow.”