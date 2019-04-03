LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor-elect, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has announced an 80-member Transition Committee (TC).

He made the announcement in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday by his media spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Chairman of the committee is Aminu, Adisa Logun, an alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos. Chief James, Bamisaiye Ayeni, is Deputy Chairman, while a one-time permanent secretary and former clerk, Kwara State House of Assembly, Muhammad, Razaq Umar, will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee included the APC Chairman in the State, Bashir Bolarinwa; the three senatorial district party chairmen, former governorship aspirants or representatives, party chieftains and elders.

Also included in the committee were representatives of youth, women, labour, experts, and professionals in different fields of human endeavor, including retired military and security officers.

AbdulRazaq noted that the broad representation reflected in the selection of the committee members demonstrates his avowed commitment to an all-inclusive government under the new APC administration in the state.

He said the composition of the TC also took into account best practices in a number of states, where a holistic change of leadership occurred.

He listed the terms of reference for the committee to include liaising with the outgoing government to facilitate a smooth transition to the new government on May 29, 2019, engagement of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), review of the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

The committee was also mandated to come up with policy recommendations for the incoming administration.

He expressed great optimism on the capacity of the committee members to deliver on their assignment, given their pedigree, track record, competence and evident public testimonials on their integrity, patriotism, and passion to serve the state.

AbdulRazaq charged the committee members to be sensitive to the high expectation of the electorate and the l public to experience the desired positive change in leadership while appealing to the masses to support the committee with relevant information and memoranda where necessary.

The Transition Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Arca Santa Event Hall, Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin at 9 a.m.