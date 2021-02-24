From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq yesterday met with Finance Minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed to discuss investment programmes and models to finance infrastructural development in the state.

The governor demanded that the state benefit from the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) which is covered in the Executive Order 7 of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The meeting also focused on attracting more grants, institutional investors, financial opportunities for Kwara State, and allocation of funds for federal roads in the state.

The meeting was attended by top government officials, including Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aliyu Ahmed and Director of International Economic Relations Department, Aisha Omar.